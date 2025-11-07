Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation makes large donation to Butte Food Bank

BUTTE - The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation made a big donation this afternoon to Butte's local food bank.

Officials with Montana Resources delivered a grant of $50,000 to the Butte Emergency Food Bank. The foundation made the financial donation after learning about Butte's emergency proclamation on Wednesday to collect more food in response to funding cuts to the federal SNAP program due to the government shutdown.

“Oh, it just means so much, it means so much. We can just purchase more food and put it in the warehouse and be ready, you know, if this kind of thing continues. We don't want people to go hungry,” Food Bank Director Linda Keele said.

The food bank said this is an especially busy time of year, and they've been averaging about 10 new clients each day.