Department of Justice may allow Billings to use highway patrol incinerator

The city of Billings may soon be partnering with the Montana Department of Justice to use its incinerator to burn police evidence and drugs.

This possible agreement with the Montana Highway Patrol comes after drugs, including methamphetamines, were burned in the incinerator operated by the city of Billings animal control.

A Sept.10 burn caused black smoke to escape the incinerator and fill the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, which shares space with the city incinerator, sickening 14 employees and forcing the relocation of anmals.

Billings City Council member, Scott Aspenlieder says he's been talking to Attorney General Austin Knudsen's office about creating a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city of Billings and the DOJ.

This MOU will allow police evidence to be incinerated at the highway patrol location.

"How our law enforcement partners can collaborate a little bit better on getting rid of narcotics in our communities,” Aspenlieder said. “At the end of the day, everybody wants that and everybody wants to do it in a safe manner,"

The AG's office confirmed these conversations are underway.