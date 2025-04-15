DEQ rejects request to list parts of Big Hole River as impaired by nutrient pollution

DIVIDE — The DEQ recently rejected a request from a conservation group to designate the Big Hole River as an impaired waterway after the group conducted a study that they said found elevated levels of nutrients in the water that they believe could potentially be harmful to fish.

“That development was very disappointing because we think the data are extremely clear in what they show,” said Brian Wheeler of the Big Hole River Foundation.

As part of the Big Hole River Foundation, Wheeler has been taking samples that show nutrient pollution entering parts of the river, excesses of nitrogen and phosphorus which he claims leads to algae blooms that can deplete oxygen.

“When you have chronic excess nutrients in a watershed, you’re going to see big algae blooms. It’s not a surprise that, especially with low flows and water temperatures, those blooms are going to really take off and choke out the aquatic life,” said Wheeler.

In an April 14 email to Wheeler, the DEQ rejected the request, stating that the numeric data Wheeler provided did not meet the criteria to list portions of the river as impaired. The DEQ requires more photos and videos of algae blooms and other data.

Though disappointed, Wheeler said he will continue to provide data to the DEQ.

“We may not be able to create more water, more snowpack, but the least we can do is ensure what we do have in the river is clean and supporting beneficial uses,” he said.

Stonefly Fly Shop co-owner Mike Marcum depends on a healthy river for his business. Though trout numbers have been down in recent years, he says he’s optimistic about recent trout studies on the Big Hole.

“The fish numbers on the Big Hole are looking particularly well. They were up last year; they’ve already seen some early fish numbers that are actually looking really good,” said Marcum.