DEVELOPING: Woman injured in Big Sky house explosion, fire

BIG SKY - A woman was injured in a house explosion and fire in Big Sky on Friday afternoon.

According to Big Sky Fire Chief Greg Megaard, the woman has been flown to Idaho Falls for treatment and crews are still on the scene.

Crews from Big Sky Fire, Gateway and Rae fire departments were paged to the incident. Megaard said the fire has not spread to any other buildings at this time.

The home was reportedly located on Lower Cascade Ridge Road.

