DILLON — A Dillon family is honoring the memory of their late son, 7-year-old Enoch Haworth, by renaming their family jewelry business after him following his death in a September 2025 bicycle accident.

The jewelry store, which has operated in Dillon for about 35 years, recently moved to a new location after the building owners at their former spot gave the Haworths notice. The family used the move as an opportunity to give the business a new name — and a new meaning.

WATCH: Dillon family honors son with Forever 7 Jewelers rename

Dillon family renames jewelry store after son Enoch Haworth, 7, killed in bicycle accident

Cameron Haworth, Enoch's father and the co-owner of Forever 7 Jewelers, said:

"It's a living memorial for him.... Forever 7 Jewelers... Some days it's a sad thing to talk about. Some days it's a happy thing to talk about. It's something that's going to last a lifetime. It's beautiful. It's in his name, in his honor, and in his memory."

On the day of the accident, Enoch spent the day at the family's jewelry store trying to earn money to buy a gift for his first-grade girlfriend. Before setting off on his bike, he blew his mom a kiss. It was the last time Regina Haworth would see her son alive.

Regina Haworth, co-owner of Forever 7 Jewelers, said:

"He was there all day. That day he was actually collecting bugs for our friend that owns the cottage across the street, so that he could buy a ring for his 'wife'."

The family found a new location just up the block from their former spot.

Regina said:

"We found this location, and it's perfect."

Forever 7 Jewelers sells everything from diamonds to precious gems, including Montana sapphires and Yogos, with vendors from Idaho and Philipsburg. The shop also features local artisans and makers.

Regina said:

"I think it's important to bring family businesses and homemade stuff, you know?"

The Haworth's plan to eventually add casting and repair services. In the meantime, they are welcoming both longtime and new customers to the store.

Regina said:

"We have an amazing community. Amazing. They are so supportive and we just invite everyone to come down and see what we got."

Even visitors who are not making a purchase are welcome, particularly those who want to share a memory of Enoch.

Regina said:

"We still get people coming in and telling us stories about him and it's really precious, and it means a lot to us."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

