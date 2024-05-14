Dillon husband and wife expanding gyro restaurant to new Butte location

BUTTE — I’m here at the Gyro Wagon, which already has a location in Dillon, and now the husband-and-wife team behind the restaurant is expanding to a new Butte location.

“That’s what I’m hoping for people here is that they get to try something new and different that they like it so much they come back,” said the owner of the Butte location, Kellie Brewer.

Kellie and her husband Justin opened the Gyro Wagon in Dillon three years ago. Before that, Justin’s parents Patricia Brewer and Ray Williams ran the business out of a bus for 10 years in Stevensville.

They decided to expand to Butte. Kellie will run the Butte store and Justin the Dillon location.

“And he’s got his place and I’ve got mine and that seems to work better,” said Kellie Brewer.

The couple like that they are not too far away, and business appears to be booming in the Mining City.

“You know, the more time I spend in Butte, I love it. It’s a very neat city,” she said.

The couple isn’t Greek, but they still make a tasty gyro.

“That’s why our slogan is ‘How Montana does Greek.' That’s why we have things like barbecue sauce on it,” said Brewer.

The new business, located at 2119 Amherst, may keep the couple busy, but they always make a point to spend quality time together.

“We like to sit at the table at least once in a while and have dinner together, and that’s the most important thing, just time together,” she said.

The Butte location of the Gyro Wagon opens Wednesday, May 15.