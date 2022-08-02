Dillon man killed in motorcycle crash

DEWEY — A 27-year-old Dillon man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed head-on into another vehicle on Montana Highway 43, near mile marker 70.

A Montana Highway Patrol report states the man was negotiating a curve when speed or road conditions caused the motorcycle to go into the westbound lane where a Ford F0150 was traveling. The driver of the Ford attempted to stop and avoid the motorcycle but was unable to avoid the bike. The driver of the Ford was uninjured.