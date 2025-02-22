Dillon residents protest celebration for local men pardoned by Trump

DILLON — A welcome home party was held for two people in Dillon who were pardoned for their alleged actions in the Jan. 6 riot at the Nation’s Capital. Well, a group of protesters gathered outside the party and they certainly were not giving them a warm welcome.

“The fact of the matter is the man committed a crime against us and was found guilty,” said Dillon protester Cathy Weber.

About 30 protesters gathered across the street from Mac’s Last Cast Bar recently where a party was held for Hank Muntzer and Isaac Sturgeon. Muntzer and Sturgeon were among the 1,500 people pardoned by President Trump last month.

Muntzer received a two-year sentence, and Sturgeon was sentenced to six years for storming the Capital in 2021.

“I can not stay at home knowing these two boys were in the Capitol wrecking it and that just totally abhors me,” said Kathy Kirkley of Dillon.

Muntzer said he respected the crowd's right to protest.

“We’re just celebrating for me and Isaac for being out of jail and stuff like that from a presidential pardon and then you got people that are triggered by the whole thing because they don’t understand what’s going on,” said Muntzer.

Dillon resident Rob Thomas said he and his wife organized the protest to let people know that not everyone in town supports the pardons.

“I’m not good with the pardon, because that to me says that it’s okay to beat up cops and we’re going to pardon you for beating up cops and I’m not okay with that,” said Thomas.

