Disabilities group in Butte starts year-round clothing exchange

BUTTE - A disabilities group is giving back to the city of Butte by starting a year-round community clothing closet, so that those in need have a place to get the clothes they need, and the clients here get a sense of purpose.

“I love it, clothes, I love people who need some clothes,” Client Mandi Griffin said.

Silver Bow Developmental Disabilities Council is starting a free clothing closet called the Butte Clothing Exchange Speakeasy. Located in their office at 305 West Mercury Street, people will be able to contact them online or over the phone and let them know the size and type of clothing they need.

“It’s a judgment-free zone, we’re just here to give to them and have them enjoy morning or afternoon coming and picking out some clothes for themselves,” SBDDC Director Holli Bennett said.

The group partnered with Butte Cares and received what was left over from the recent annual clothing exchange event. The idea for a year-round closet was a year in the making.

“ We worked really hard, but slowly, because we wanted to make sure it was the right time to roll out the project and that we did have things in place,” Bennett said.

Clients said they are eager to get to work.

“I will help Holli with what she needs with this project, come here to help her out every step of the way,” Client Heather Raymond said.

Contact information about the clothing exchange can be found at the Silver Bow Developmental Disabilities Council website.