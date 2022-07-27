HELENA — Officials say the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center (MDRC) at Gardiner High School in Park County will permanently close at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Additionally, the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) located at Absarokee Elementary School Gymnasium in Stillwater County will permanently close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Several other DRCs are still operating in designated areas to help with applications and recovery information. To find the nearest center, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC [egateway.fema.gov] or call 800-621-3362.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for assistance. Homeowners and renters in Carbon, Park, Stillwater, and Yellowstone counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov [disasterassistance.gov], by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app [fema.gov]. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses. All DRCs are jointly operated by FEMA and the Montana Department of Emergency Services.

Disaster survivors have until Aug. 29, 2022 to apply for FEMA assistance.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw [youtube.com].

Contact the FEMA Mitigation Helpline at 833-FEMA-4-US (833-336-2487) for information on resilient building practices. Mitigation specialists are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MDT. You can also email the team at FEMA-R8-Hmhelp@fema.dhs.gov.

For more information about FEMA’s support to Montana’s flooding and severe storms recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4655 [fema.gov]. Follow the FEMA Region 8 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion8 [twitter.com].