Dishability serves up food and life skills for adults with disabilities in Butte

BUTTE — The Dishability truck is getting ready to roll again this summer with food prepared by their special clients and a program that’s out to prove that having a disability doesn’t mean being disabled.

“Oh, I love working here. We got great people to work with, it’s a fun crew. I enjoy working with everyone here,” said Dishability client Todd Ryan.

The Developmental Disabilities Council has been operating a food truck to teach adults with disabilities skills to help them live independently.

“They are learning how to cook, they are learning how to clean up, they are learning life skills so they can be a part of the community,” said Executive Director Holli Bennett.

This includes learning to prepare meals that they will eventually sell out of the food truck at various events this summer.

“From start to finish they do the entire meal, so they’re prepping everything, they’re chopping everything, they’re sautéing and seasoning, they’re getting it into the oven and getting out for service,” said Dishability Coordinator Kyleen Fuller.

The have about 40 clients, and many say they really enjoy the program.

“I love it a lot here and it’s kind of like a second home,” said client Heather Raymond.

Some clients are looking forward to taking what they’ve learned and working a real job.

“They’re helping me with food and they’re talking about in a couple months, they’re going to help me get into the restaurant business,” said Ryan.

The truck will be serving lunch on July 11 at Montana Tech.

