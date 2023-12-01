District Judge Kurt Krueger will not seek fifth term

BUTTE — Judge Kurt Krueger announced on Friday that he will not seek re-election for a fifth term as District Court Judge for Department No. 1 of the Second Judicial District Court in Butte.

Judge Krueger was elected in 2001 and during his 23 years on the bench, he established Butte Family Drug Court and was appointed chairman of the Drug Treatment Advisory Committee—a statewide committee overseeing all Montana Drug Courts.

Judge Krueger has received numerous appoints and awards for his work in improving equal access to justice for Montana citizens, including recognition from The State Bar of Montana in 2011 with the Karla Gray Equal Justice Award.

The Montana Supreme Court also appointed Judge Krueger to the Access to Justice Commission and the Equal Justice Task Force, and in 2019 he was elected chairman of the Criminal Justice Oversight Council.

Judge Krueger also served for 27 years on the Montana Legal Services Board of Trustees and says, "Equal access to justice in our judicial system is a fundamental right and we must continue to work and strengthen every individual's access to our courts."

Judge Krueger established the Pro Se coordinator at the Butte-Silver Bow Law Library and spearheaded the historical renovation of the law library at the courthouse.

In 2011, Judge Krueger started the RSAT Chemical Dependency Program at the B-SB Detention Center—the only program in the state to allow inmates to work on treatment programs while waiting for a resolution in their criminal court cases. He served on this program until July of 2023.

Judge Krueger graduated from Butte High School and received his undergraduate degree from Montana State University before obtaining his Juris Doctorate degree from George Mason School of Law in Arlington, Virginia.

He also served in the Montana State House of Representatives from 1985 to 1987 on the National Resource Committee and the Judiciary Committee, and he served on the Senate House Conference Committee that enacted the Montana Stream Access Bill.