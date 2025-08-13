Do Not Consume Water Order Issued for Butte

BUTTE — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an urgent "Do Not Consume" order for residents south of Front Street in Butte-Silver Bow after contaminants were introduced into the potable water system due to an over pressurization event at Montana Resources.

Residents are advised to avoid using tap water for drinking, cooking, or any consumption until testing confirms the water is safe. Public Works Director Mark Neary assured the community that efforts are underway to resolve the issue quickly.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.