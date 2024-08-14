Does truth matter? Experts weigh in why lies gain traction with American voters

BILLINGS — It's no secret that politicians tend to bend the truth during the course of their campaigns.

But how much do these lies persuade American voters, if at all?

Billings psychiatrist Dr. Erik Arzubi said the lies in politics have been around for decades and that they've become more extreme as the political divide has grown wider.

"It's almost like we're divided into two teams: the blue team and the red team," Arzubi said Monday afternoon. "Nobody wants to be excluded. Everyone wants to belong to one team."

Arzubi said that lies don't prevent voters from supporting their chosen candidate because of human nature. He said that many voters are searching for a sense of belonging.

"We've really evolved to want to be a part of a tribe. Because when you're part of a tribe... or a group, you're safer," Arzubi said.

Arzubi added that it's common for voters to fall into confirmation bias. He said this is when they are so rooted in their beliefs that they are inclined to ignore or excuse any false claims made.

"I think all of us are vulnerable to what you would call confirmation bias," Arzubi said. "In other words, we see the world a certain way and it validates what we believe, so we say 'Okay, we're good.'"

Arzubi said it isn't specific to one party or the other and that voters from both sides of the aisle can fall victim to the bias.

"It happens absolutely on both sides," Arzubi said. "Because they'd rather be hearing 'That was a great speech, Trump did a great job,' or 'Kamala, amazing speech.'"

But how difficult is sorting out these lies for American voters?

"It's so frustrating as an American voter no matter what side you're on," said Red Lodge Republican voter Stephanie Shanks. "It's really hard as an American, if you're paying attention and actually listening to them speak, to know what's true and what's not."

Shanks' thoughts shared by Billings Democratic voter Paige Miller.

"This divisiveness that we're seeing right now in society is scary to me," Miller said. "Right now, it's all just a popularity contest."

A frustrating reality for all voters — who agree that something needs to change.

"I would like to see people to start coming together again and for voters to come out and say 'This is crap,'" Miller said. "We don't need people bashing each other. We need what's best for the American economy and what's best for the American people."

