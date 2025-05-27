Dog Is My Copilot partners with local shelter to bring 13 dogs to safety from Texas high-kill shelter

On Thursday, Wilsall’s Prairie Song Animal Rescue was in Bozeman to pick up 13 dogs flown in from an out-of-state high-kill shelter. The dogs were transported by their partner, "Dog Is My Copilot," a nonprofit organization dedicated to flying animals from overcrowded shelters to adoption centers where they can find their forever homes.

According to the ASPCA, over 300,000 dogs were euthanized in shelters throughout the United States in 2024. The 13 dogs that arrived in Montana on Thursday were flown in from Abilene, Texas, where they were considered high risk for euthanasia.

This marks the first flight rescue of the year for Prairie Song, which has previously completed five missions with Dog Is My Copilot and hopes to conduct more in the future.

