Donations, volunteers help make holiday season bright at Butte Rescue Mission

BUTTE — Unfortunately, Christmas is not always a good time for everyone—but fortunately, the folks at the Butte Rescue Mission and many volunteers are working hard to make this Christmas a little brighter.

“Santa’s been really good to the mission and the guests that are here. We’ve got a lot of kids here this year and it’s just great to see the community wrap around those that need support,” said Butte Rescue Mission Director Brayton Erickson.

Several local businesses, schools, churches, and people donated gifts to give to children at the mission this year. It helps those feeling down during the holidays.

“Just bringing the Christmas spirit and making it memorable is part of what we do,” said Erickson.

Some volunteers have the rescue mission to thank for helping them turn their lives around.

“It’s growth and healing and so many things, and I feel blessed to be here and be able to give back,” said Amanda Compher.

Gigi Jolly has been volunteering at the shelter over the holidays for the past four years.

“I came here and just started doing dishes because I didn’t know where to go. Now, I just come in and start cooking or whatever they got going on. I get a lot out of it. When I go home at night, I feel good about everything,” said Jolly.

She credits the generosity of the Butte community for supplying food, clothing, and gifts for allowing the shelter to help those struggling.

“I struggled through it, so I know what a lot of these folks are going through, and it’s fortunate they have a place and people that are here for them. You know, you don’t have to do it all by yourself,” said Jolly.

