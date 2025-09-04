Downtown Bozeman launches pedlet program, designed to create seasonal outdoor seating for local businesses

BOZEMAN — Strolling through Downtown Bozeman or trying to find a parking spot, you’ve probably come across a make-shift sidewalk on the side of the road on Willson Avenue. It’s called a pedlet and it’s meant to help out local businesses.

“Everybody always wants to sit outside,” said Lisa Ellison, one of the owners of the Bitterroot Bistro, a restaurant just off Main Street that opened in April 2024. Her restaurant is the first in downtown Bozeman to receive a pedlet.

Lisa says her restaurant is well-loved by the community. “We did win Bozeman’s choice for best new restaurant,” she said.

It’s so well-loved that it’s hard for them keep up with the high demand; their reservations are completely filled almost every night. “There was more of a demand, you know, than we could provide for seating,” said Ellison.

That’s where the pedlet program comes in. It’s a Downtown Bozeman Partnership initiative that allows businesses on side streets to have seasonal outdoor seating. This is done by putting a make-shift sidewalk on the street and converting the sidewalk in front of a restaurant into a dining area.

MTN News Outdoor dining

“This almost doubles our seating from the restaurant,” said Ellison.

Although outdoor dining can be found all over Main Street, Ellie Staley with Downtown Bozeman Partnerships says it is difficult for businesses on side streets to have that opportunity.

“Their sidewalks are too narrow,” said Staley.

These pedlets are meant to combat that.

“The concept is really to allow for businesses like a Bitterroot Bistro here to extend their narrow sidewalks into an ADA accessible area,” she said.

The pedlets are also meant to help businesses on side streets survive, as Staley says it can be difficult for them to prosper.

“Sometimes our side street businesses do get overlooked when we see the general day to day walkers,” said Staley.

WATCH: Upgrades to outdoor dining in Downtown Bozeman

MTN asked people using the pedlet for their thoughts. Some were supportive, like Camry Varble, who works down the street from Bitterroot Bistro.

“I love outdoor seating. Anytime I can get a seat outside, I take it,” said Varble.

Others said they were concerned about the pedlet being a tripping and driving hazard. Ellison says their pedlet has already been hit five times. Another concern was the pedlet taking away parking spots.

“It does take over 2 parking spaces,” said Staley.

The pedlet opened about a month ago, and Bitterroot Bistro already has high hopes.

“It’s only going to make our restaurant better,” said Ellison.

