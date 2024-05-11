Dozens of vendors at Butte's Mayfair this Mother's Day weekend

BUTTE — This weekend, the Butte Civic Center plays host to KXLF's Mayfair event, featuring dozens of great vendors.

“Mayfair is the biggest event in Butte, indoor event the whole year. I think they expect 8,000 people over the weekend. If you want to talk to people this is the place to do it,” said Tom Cronnelly of TDS.

“We have a lot of good houseplants and various blooming things. Home décor,” explained Myles Stricker of Plantosaurus Rex.

“Oh, the Mayfair’s always fun, we did it last year, we travel around doing this, so it’s nice to meet the local people and the Mayfair does that,” said Mike Keck of Wilderness Survival Systems.

Karen Cobb of KC’s Western Décor adds, “I love this show, I love the foot traffic, I love all the people that come in and look. It’s just a good show.”

So come out to the Butte Civic Center; admission is free, and it’s going to continue Saturday from 10 in the morning until 7 in the evening and again on Sunday from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.

