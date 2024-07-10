Driver cited with careless driving after hitting Billings Mountview Cemetery headstones

BILLINGS — According to Billings police, the driver who ran into multiple veterans' headstones at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday morning was cited for careless driving at the scene.

Police said it was not an intentional act or a medical incident. The driver was not identified.

“So, 14 headstones have been destroyed, and then eight others caught shrapnel…In all, 22 stones will need to be replaced,” said cemetery supervisor Brandon Schmidt. “With an incident like this, with careless driving, the VA will then charge, or bill, the insurance company.”

Partners for Parks Billings has created a project fund to gather donations to prevent this from happening again, as this is the second time in four years a car has driven into headstones at the cemetery.

“A lot of people have shown interest in donating to help create some sort of barrier to protect this area,” Schmidt said.