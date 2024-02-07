Watch Now
Driver of vehicle that struck and killed woman near Three Forks out of hospital

Montana Highway Patrol says its investigation is wrapping up and will be handed over to the Gallatin County Attorney.
MTN News has learned the 23-year-old man was released from the hospital as MHP wraps up its investigation into the head-on crash that killed Laysa Grewell in January.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 07, 2024
BOZEMAN — The Montana Highway Patrol says its investigation into the head-on crash that killed 22-year-old Laysa Grewell in January continues.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson tells us that MHP has received the toxicology reports on the driver and is hoping to wrap up its investigation and hand it over to the Gallatin County Attorney by the end of this week.

Grewell was killed on I-90 near Three Forks on Jan. 4, 2024 by a car being driven the wrong way. According to police reports, the driver of the car is a 23-year-old man who has not yet been identified. Grewell's death came a day before her daughter's first birthday.
MTN News has learned that the driver, who was hospitalized in Billings after the crash, has now been released from the hospital.

