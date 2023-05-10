Drunken driver crashes into Billings Library

BILLINGS - A drunken driver crashed into a north entrance of the Billings Library late Tuesday.

Billings spokeswoman Victoria Hill said the incident happened at about 10:45 p.m.

An intoxicated driver veered off the road and struck the entrance doors before driving off.

"Thankfully, a witness saw the incident and watched the suspect drive away," Hill said in a press release.

Officers located the driver, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

"The entrance has two sets of doors, an exterior set, and an interior set," Hill said. "The exterior doors took the brunt of the crash, and the interior doors were unharmed, so those are locked up and secure."

Library patrons will need to use the parking lot entrance when visiting the library until the 6th Avenue entrance is fixed.

The library will be open on time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.