Earthquake reported east of Dillon early Monday morning

BUTTE — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was detected near Dillon early Monday morning, Oct. 7, 2024, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS reports the earthquake struck just before 1 a.m. on Monday. It occurred approximately 7.4 miles (12 km) east of Dillon at a depth of approximately 8.5 miles (13.7 km).

People in the area have reported feeling the quake on social media. There are currently no reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

We will update you if we get more information.

