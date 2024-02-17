East Middle School in Butte receives ESPN award

BUTTE - A middle school in Butte received a big award from ESPN Friday morning.

Students from East Middle School unfurled the Unified Champion banner in the school's auditorium as the only school in Montana to be recognized by ESPN for its successful inclusion of students with disabilities from the Special Olympics with regular ed students participating in sports in 2023.

East was one of 40 schools recognized across the country for this award.

The event was followed by basketball games between the Unified Teams and school faculty and staff.