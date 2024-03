BUTTE — Several Easter Egg Hunt and events have been scheduled in the Butte area - here's a quick look at some of the offerings:

Annual Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, Mar. 30, 2 pm - The Springs at Butte, 300 Mount Highland Dr. Butte MT - all ages welcome.

Anaconda Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, Mar. 30, 10:30 am - 1 pm - Washoe Park. Easter Bunny photos available.

Dummond Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, Mar. 30, 1 pm - Drummond City Park.