Edmonton Pipers returning to Butte St. Patrick's Day weekend

BUTTE — It’s just not St. Patrick’s Day in Butte without a visit from the bagpipers from up north.

The Pipes and Drums Band of the Edmonton Police Service will be in Butte from March 15 to March 17 for the Mining City’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. This is the 40th year the pipe and drum band has visited Butte to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The band also will play at 17 different locations around the city starting on Friday, March 15 at the Cavalier Lounge in the Finlen Hotel at 7 p.m.

We will be bringing you live coverage of Butte’s St. Patrick’s Day parade beginning at noon on March 17 on our MTN channel— channel 4.2 in the Butte area and 7.2 in the Bozeman area, or channel 14 on DIRECTV for both areas.

Here's a look at the full schedule of the Edmonton Pipers' 2024 performances:

Friday, March 15:



7 p.m. Cavalier Lounge

Saturday, March 16:



10:15 a.m. - SW Montana Veterans Home

11:30 a.m. - BSB Courthouse

12:30 p.m. - Headframe Spirits

2:15 p.m. - Shenanigans Bar and Casino

3:30 p.m. - Butte Plaza Mall

4:30 p.m. - Pair-A-Dice Bar

5:30 p.m. - Crazee Carol’s

6:30 p.m. - Butte Brewery

7:45 p.m. - Helsinki Bar

9 p.m. - Fifty One Below

Sunday, March 17:

