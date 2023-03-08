Edmonton Pipers to return to Butte

BUTTE — St. Patrick’s Day is next week and Butte will see the return of their favorite pipe band from our neighbors to the north.

The Pipes and Drums Band of the Edmonton Police Service will return to play in Butte over St. Patrick’s Day after missing the last two years due to the pandemic.

The group has been a fixture in the St. Patrick’s Day parade since they first came here in 1984. The band is expected to arrive in Butte on March 15 and will play at several locations over the next three days.

Schedule of Appearances:

Wednesday, March 15

7:00 pm, Irish in Me, 401 S, Wyoming St.

Thursday, March 16

10:30 am, Head Start, 1000 S. Arizona St.

11:30 am, Big Sky Senior Living, 3701 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

12:30 pm, Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana St.

2:30 pm, Northwestern Energy GOB, 11 E. Park St.

3:30 pm, Butte Plaza Mall 3100 Harrison Ave.

4:30 pm, BSB Courthouse Rotunda, 155 W, Granite St.

5:30 pm, Crazee Carol’s, 2702 Walnut St.

6:30 pm, Butte Brewery, 465 E. Galena St.

8:00 pm, 51 Below, 51 W. Park St.

9:00 pm, Cavalier Lounge, Hotel Finlen, 100 E, Broadway

Friday, March 17