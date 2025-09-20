Education Secretary and Governor Gianforte visit MSU to discuss education in MT

BOZEMAN — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visited the Montana State University campus Friday afternoon for a roundtable discussion on the future of education in the state.

Pictured: Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon

Jonathon Ambarian Gov. Greg Gianforte (left) speaks with U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon (right) during a tour of Morning Star School in Bozeman, Sept. 19, 2025.

The event brought together several state and local leaders, including Dr. Brock Tessman, the new president of MSU; Bozeman Mayor Terry Cunningham; and Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Susie Hedalen.

MTN News

During the discussion, McMahon heard directly from students, teachers, and education leaders about their experiences in Montana’s education system. Gianforte emphasized the connection between education and workforce development, stating, “The bottom line is education has to be a place of innovation. Better is always possible.”

McMahon praised the university for its collaboration with the private sector, saying, “I am thrilled by what I have seen here on this campus with the innovation. It is clear that you're working hand in hand with the private sector.”

McMahon is visiting the Treasure State as part of her "Returning Education to the States" tour. Montana marks state number nineteen on her national tour.