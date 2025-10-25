Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eggcellent engineering: Butte students find ways to make eggs survive a great fall

Humpty Dumpty would have felt safe with these students
EGG DROP.jpg
John Emeigh
A student at Hillcrest Elementary celebrates her egg surviving an egg drop demonstration Friday.
EGG DROP.jpg
BUTTE - Can an egg survive a great fall without breaking? Students at Butte’s Hillcrest School found out Friday morning.
Students put their engineering skills to use by making devices that would, hopefully, protect their eggs from breaking after being dropped from a ladder.

The eggs that survived the step ladder drop were then dropped from a much higher ladder provided by the Butte Fire Department's ladder truck that dropped the eggs from more than 80 feet in the air.
Surprisingly, about half the eggs survived the great fall.

