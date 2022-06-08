Election results: Butte voters approve local marijuana taxes, Search and Rescue levy

BUTTE — Voters in Butte-Silver Bow County approved two ballot measures to impose local taxes on medical and recreational marijuana, along with voting in favor of a mill levy for Search and Rescue operations in the June 7, 2022 election.

A measure to impose a three percent local-option excise tax on recreational marijuana in Butte-Silver Bow passed with 78 percent of voters approving the tax and 22 percent opposed.

Voters also approved a three percent City-County tax on medical marijuana by a margin of 59 percent in favor and 41 percent opposed.

A levy to fund Search and Rescue operations in Butte-Silver Bow County passed with 75 percent of voters in favor and 25 percent opposed.

An up-to-date list of current results for all races in the Tuesday primary election is available on the KXLF Election Results page.