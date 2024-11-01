Elk tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in Ruby Mountains

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) confirmed on Friday that chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected for the first time in an elk in the Ruby Mountains.

FWP said in a press release a hunter harvested the elk adjacent to the lower Ruby Valley, where there has been a high prevalence of CWD in both white-tailed and mule deer. FWP said the disease was expected to occur eventually in elk in the area, given the presence of CWD in deer populations that use the same habitats.

CWD, a contagious neurological disease, infects mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, and moose, is always fatal, and has no known cure, according to the release.

The release said samples from other hunter-harvested animals indicate the presence of CWD likely still remains low in elk. Changes in hunting regulations due to the CWD-positive elk are not likely, and FWP says hunters can help monitor CWD prevalence by continuing to submit samples from harvested animals.

The release included the following information:

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has a variety of resources to help hunters get their harvested animals tested for CWD, including tutorials for taking and submitting samples themselves, as well as sampling stations where FWP staff are available to help. To view these resources, click here.

Hunting is the primary tool for monitoring and managing the spread of CWD. Concerns over CWD shouldn’t stop hunters from enjoying hunting season. Hunters are critical to conservation efforts across the state, including CWD management.

Hunters can help slow the spread of CWD by disposing of animal carcasses properly after harvesting the meat. This includes leaving carcass remains at the kill site or bagging the carcass and disposing of it in a Class II landfill.

There is no known transmission of CWD to humans. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that hunters harvesting deer, elk or moose from an area where CWD is known to exist have their animal tested prior to consuming the meat, and do not consume the meat if the animal tests positive.

To learn more, visit fwp.mt.gov/CWD.