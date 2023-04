BUTTE - An Elton John tribute musician will hold a concert Saturday in Butte to raise money for the local children's theater.

Fred Crase will play several of Elton John's hits at a show at the Elks Lodge at Galena and Montana streets in Butte at 8 p.m. to raise money for the Orphan Girl Children's Theater in Butte.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.