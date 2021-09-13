Emergency training exercise planned for Butte-Silver Bow Bert Mooney Airport

BUTTE — A planned emergency training at the Butte airport will test personnel and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Drivers in the area of the airport may be re-directed from their routes.

Bert Mooney Airport (BTM) will hold a full-scale emergency response exercise Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The drill will test the speed and effectiveness of emergency personnel and BTM staff in the event of an aircraft emergency.

According to a press release, the emergency preparedness exercise is required by the FAA. Commercial airports, such as BTM, must hold such events every three years to maintain their Part 139 Airport Certification which allows commercial flights to operate out of the airport.

The intent of this exercise is to enhance BTM’s working relationship with multiple local agencies and test their ability to deploy proper personnel and resources. Multiple emergency agencies from around the City-County and region will assist and evaluate the exercise. The response will be conducted by the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff’s Office, and Butte-Silver Bow Department of Emergency Services. Medical support will be provided by St. James Medical Center and A-1 Ambulance Service. Additional support will be provided by the 15-90 Search and Rescue Team.

No traffic will be allowed on the section of Mount Highland Drive between Blacktail Lane and Elizabeth Warren from 9:00 AM until approximately 9:30 AM. Drivers should make plans to use an alternate route during the Bert Mooney Airport Full Scale Exercise.

This exercise will provide a valuable opportunity to help ensure those first responders are properly prepared to act if such an emergency were to occur. The safety and efficiency of airport operations are of the greatest importance, officials say.

This exercise will not cause any delays or interruptions to normal Bert Mooney Airport operations.

