Emerson students compete for Christmas spirit

BUTTE — Students of Emerson Elementary School started out by decorating the doors for Christmas. They then began decorating every floor which turned into a little friendly competition.

“Yes we do, we want to beat the other floors. Yes,” says student Aubrey Schaffer.

Of course, this is a competition...

“No, I’m competitive. I’m going to take them down,” says sixth grader Keira Esquibel.

Are the decorations all about winning?

“No, it’s not. It’s just about having fun and decorating,” says student Lakelynn Ball.

Starting just after Thanksgiving, the Emerson kids decorated all three floors with different themes.

“Amazing, they’re all type A. They all put in an extra effort. We thought they were decorating door, but, yeah, the whole building has been changed. It’s just a different environment and it’s a good feeling when you walk through it,” says Emerson Principal Brenda Miner.

The first floor with the kindergarteners and first graders went with a Polar Express theme. The second floor went for a gingerbread look, while the top floor was a winter wonderland.

“I think our floor is the coolest because it adds lights and when the lights are turned off, the lights are just fantastic,” said student Huck O’Neill.

A guest judge will determine a winner.