Emerson students in Butte get free winter coats as part of 'Operation Warm'

BUTTE — Students in Butte got the gift of warmth as local volunteers distributed free coats to students Friday morning.

“They are ecstatic, they are smiling and jumping up and down. I’ve had more hugs today than I can even count because they’re just so excited. They have a new coat,” said Emerson Elementary Principal Erna Gallagher.

Volunteers with FedEx helped distribute 450 free coats to students at Emerson as part of the national coat giveaway, Operation Warm.

“To be warm, you know, that’s what our goal is to have every kid have a coat, a pair of gloves, and a pair of socks,” said FedEx representative Greg Peters.

Students enjoyed picking out their favorite coats.

“People need this because it’s going to be getting cold and they don’t have new stuff yet,” said student Charlie Harrell.

When you go outside and it’s snowing and you build a snowman are you going to wear that coat? Do you think it’s going to keep you warm?

‘Yeah,” said Poppy Gustafson.

What do you like to do outside in the winter?

“Play in the snow,” said Beckett Bowman.

And will this keep you warm?

“Yeah,” he said.

What do you like about your coat?

“It’s pink inside. Happy Halloween,” said Lily Jo Gillespie.

For educators, having children warm in the winter makes their job a little bit easier.

“It’s one less thing that we have to worry about. When our kids come to school, we know that they’re going to have a warm jacket to wear. We get free lunch and free breakfast. So, when they come to school, we can focus on education,” said Gallagher.

