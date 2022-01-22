Ennis Public Schools to renovate high school if bond passes

ENNIS - Ennis Public Schools is seeking bond approval from voters, for a $59 million remodel and renovation of its 50-year-old high school.

Casey Klasna Superintendent of Ennis Public Schools shared the 10-year-growth statistics, including the size of classes, graduating class sizes, and the projected number of students. In 2010, there were 325 students in the district, as of today there are 411 students and projected in ten years there will be 525 students in the districts.

Jane McDonald | KBZK

“We are in a building right now that is not up to code, we don't have fire suppression, we aren’t ADA accessible, it’s outdated structure electrical,” Klasna said.

Ennis Public Schools renovated a part of their elementary school back in 2012, which will be untouched in this proposal. The high school and parking lot will be the main area of renovation.

There was talk of creating a new school in a plot of land, but Superintendent believed it was important to keep all of the students under one roof; with their own space. As of now, elementary school students and high school students rub their shoulders on the way to class.

“There will be a lot of site safety improvements as well with this project,” Klasna said.

If passed, the renovation will give the administration the ability to see, clearly, who is coming in and out of the building, as well as offer bus drivers and students easier navigation of the parking lot.

The bond would go towards adding more classrooms, performance space, and offices to the main building of the high school. A tour of the building is set for January 22, at 1 pm in the lobby of the Ennis High School, just past the statue of mustangs.