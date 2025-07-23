BOZEMAN — This summer, ESPN's SportsCenter hit the road with the goal of visiting 50 states in 50 days.

The nationwide tour aims to bring SportsCenter and its anchors directly to fans across the U.S.

According to a release, this marks the first time in 20 years that SportsCenter has undertaken a cross-country tour of this scale. The original 2005 SportsCenter Across America effort inspired this modern revival, which is now reimagined for a digital-first audience and reflects ESPN’s commitment to both physical and digital fan engagement ahead of the company’s direct-to-consumer launch later this year.

Treavor Scales and his crew visited the Big Sky Country State Fair last weekend. Scales is returning to ESPN as an anchor for SportsCenter after spending nearly a decade with the network in a variety of on-air and digital roles.

WATCH: Treavor Scales and SportsCenter Visit Big Sky Country as Part of Nationwide Tour

ESPN's 50 States in 50 Days lands in Bozeman

Video courtesy of ESPN SportsCenter