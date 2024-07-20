Evacuation warning issued for areas near Blacktail Canyon fire

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department says an evacuation warning is in place for some residents near the Blacktail Canyon Fire burning south of Butte.

The warning applies to Blacktail Canyon Road southeast of Homestake Road and Homestake Road east of Blacktail Canyon Road.

The department said on social media that an evacuation warning means residents should be prepared to evacuate but are not yet under an order to leave. Anyone, however, who feels unsafe or needs extra time to leave should not wait on an evacuation order.

WATCH RELATED: Blacktail Canyon fire at 15-20 acres, 'numerous' aircraft ordered

Blacktail Canyon fire south of Butte at 15-20 acres, 'numerous' aircraft ordered

The latest estimates put the size of the Blacktail Canyon fire at 15 to 20 acres.

The public is asked to stay out of the fire area, not to stop or park along roadways, and keep traffic moving. There is no need to call 911 to report the fire.

We will continue to share updates as they are available.