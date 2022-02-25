Explosion causes fire at Butte junkyard

BUTTE — An explosion followed by a fire occurred Thursday afternoon at a salvage yard in Butte.

The fire occurred at I-90 Auto Repair and Salvage on Munich Street in the Williamsburg neighborhood in southwest Butte. A resident living next to the salvage yard heard an explosion just before 3 this afternoon and called 911.

“Sitting in my room and I heard booms and I couldn't figure out what was going on and looked out my back window and saw flames shooting up,” said Williamsburg resident Shelley Cullumber.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.