Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit from Malmstrom responds to incident near Twin Bridges

TWIN BRIDGES — A crew from Malmstrom Air Force Base was called into action Wednesday after a report of unexploded ordinance was made near Twin Bridges.

On Wednesday, August 24 at 4:44 pm, the Madison County Communications Center received a report of possible unexploded ordnance near mile marker 23 on Montana Highway 41 South near Twin Bridges. The original call described three pieces of what the reporting party believed to be dynamite. The dynamite was found in an outbuilding that was set to be demolished.

Madison County deputies responded to the residence. Two deputies entered the building and confirmed the pieces to be unexploded ordnance and other possible ordnance was located at the scene. The two deputies, one with prior military experience in explosive materials, documented the ordnance and exited the building. The United States Air Force 341st Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit from Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls was informed of the situation and responded to the scene.

MTN NEWS, JUNE 2021 File photos of Mamstrom EOD Team equipment

In cooperation with multiple agencies and resources, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the USAF EOD team destroyed the explosives after being safely transported away from the residence onto state-owned land. The EOD team identified the explosives as highly unstable and responded as such. Montana Highway 41 South was closed for a brief period to mitigate the risk to the public. Ruby Valley EMS and the Twin Bridges Volunteer Fire Department were also on the scene during the incident to provide any needed aid.

In a release issued by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, officials stated: "This incident is not only an example of the bravery of America's service members, law enforcement, emergency medical services and firefighters, but also demonstrates the danger of holding onto unexploded ordnance. Please do not allow situations like this to repeat themselves. The reporting party did the correct thing by immediately notifying law enforcement. A sweep of the property was performed and no more ordinance was located.

A big thank you goes out to the United States Air Force, Ruby Valley EMS, Twin Bridges Volunteer Fire Department, and the Madison County Communications Center for their assistance in this incident."