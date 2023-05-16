Fallen heroes honored at Deer Lodge law enforcement memorial

DEER LODGE — Sadly, they’re running out of wall space at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Deer Lodge where they hang the portraits of those officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in Montana. Fortunately, so far in 2023, there have been no officer deaths.

The beautiful weather contrasted with the somber atmosphere of the Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the old Montana State Prison.

“I just want to take a moment and really say thank you to the men and women who gave it all and thank you to the families that supported that and the men and women of law enforcement today,” said retired Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan.

Some noted that it was fortunate that Montana reported no line-of-duty deaths in 2022 and 2023, but there have been some tragic deaths in recent years.

“Where were we when those officers in the state of Montana left and left us behind. And you think of Jake Allmendinger in 2019, Mason Moore who passed away and was murdered six years ago tomorrow, or Trooper David DeLaittre killed in 2010,” said Meehan.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles added, “When we put this badge on every day, we do it with the sacrifice of knowing that we may lose our life every day. We don’t do this job for the glory, we do it to protect.”

In all, 134 people in law enforcement have been killed in the line of duty in Montana since 1863.