Family seeks justice after Anaconda man sucker punched in Butte bar

WARNING: The surveillance video in this story could be disturbing to some viewers.

BUTTE — An Anaconda man was the victim of a brutal sucker punch attack at an Uptown Butte Bar recently, and the family of the victim say they want to see justice done in this unprovoked attack.

The victim, Connor Sturm, is standing when a man comes up from behind and hits him twice in the face, knocking him to the floor.

“You don’t plain cheap shot somebody when they’re totally defenseless. It was intentional, it was premeditated and the severity of my son’s injuries, it’s violence,” said the victim’s father, Michael Martelli.

Sturm was treated at the hospital with a fracture to the upper jaw and some broken and missing teeth. The suspect left the bar after the attack and has not been charged nearly a week after the attack.

“Anyone that knows my son Connor Sturm, he’s the most loving, caring, down-to-earth person there is,” said Martelli.

Butte police say they are taking this incident seriously and the investigation is ongoing with a decision on charges to be made once all available information is compiled.

The family hopes the person responsible turns themselves in to the police.

“It breaks my heart, it absolutely breaks my heart that somebody could do that to anybody. You could’ve killed my son and that won’t ever be forgiven,” said the victim’s mother Amy Sturm.

The victim is recovering well at home in Anaconda.