Fans gear up for historic Montana-Montana State playoff game

BOZEMAN — The atmosphere was electric at tailgates outside Bobcat Stadium as fans from both Montana and Montana State nervously anticipated the outcome of their historic rivalry matchup in Bozeman.

"It's just a great atmosphere. I mean, first time ever in a hundred twenty some years," said Mike Pat Duchien, a fan who had the pleasure of coaching several of the players in Shrine Games.

Duchien was seen hugging many of the players before the game, noting that quite a few of them are Montana natives.

"They're just phenomenal kids; phenomenal young men," Duchien said.

The anticipation was palpable among supporters from both schools, with many acknowledging the evenly matched nature of the teams.

"I think they're both evenly matched, for sure, so, we'll see. Hopefully the ball bounces our way this time," said Luke Dauenhauer.

WATCH: Fans tailgate outside Bobcat stadium ahead of the Super Brawl.

Brawl 2.0 Tailgates

Fans came prepared for the chilly weather with creative attire and warming traditions. Kacie Tempel sported a unique hat made by a local seamstress specifically for football games.

"I had it sewed by a local lady to make a hat and gloves that I fly down to the football games and wear every time here," Tempel said.

The hat featured what appeared to be a wildcat design, though Tempel admitted it was technically lynx fur.

"Technically, it's lynx, but we don't have bobcat that lives in Alaska, but it's close enough for here," Tempel said.

Despite the cold temperatures, fans embraced the weather as part of the game day experience.

"Yeah! I think it's great. I think we're going to have a lot of fans out here, and it's gonna be an intense game! A fun game! I'm excited to see what happens," said Caitlyn Winchell.

No tailgate would be complete without traditional game day fare. Liz Johnson brought homemade chili featuring peppers she grew herself.

"For these cold games and the tailgating, you definitely have to have chili. Homemade all the way," Johnson said.

Johnson's secret ingredient added extra warmth to the cold day.

"Some of my own peppers that I grew at home, some spicy ones. So, I got those in there for a little kick," Johnson said.

Jeremiah Michael kept his contribution simple but essential.

"Yeah, I just brought the beer," Michael said.

"It'll warm the soul," Michael said.

Johnson agreed on the importance of the beverage selection.

"Absolutely. No better thing than beer at a tailgate," Johnson said.

