Fatal crash reported on Highway 69 near Whitehall

Posted at 2:30 PM, Jul 24, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 69 near Whitehall on Sunday, July 23.

According to the crash report, around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a 67-year-old Florida man driving a Toyota Corolla lost control traveling southbound on Highway 69 while attempting to pass a semi-truck. The Corolla went into the northbound lane, skidded sideways, and collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma.

The Corolla reportedly came to a stop in the northbound lane and the Tacoma came to rest in the ditch on the right side of the road.

The man driving the Corolla was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the report. The two people in the Tacoma—a 44-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy, both of Helena—were brought to St. James Hospital with injuries. No details about their current condition were released.

No one involved in the crash has been identified at this time. We will update you if we get more information.

