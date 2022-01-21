Watch
Fatal crash reported on I90 outside Bozeman

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jan 21, 2022
BOZEMAN - A fatality was reported after a semi crashed on Interstate 90, just outside of Bozeman.

The crash happened near MM 311 and the semi-truck is blocking Fort Ellis Road, near the underpass, according to the MT DOJ website, which lists the crash as fatal. The crash was reported at 8:48 am Friday morning.

Units from Bozeman Fire and the Montana Highway Patrol are on scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

