Fatal motorcycle crash near Dillon under investigation

DILLON, Mont. — A tragic motorcycle accident last Thursday near Dillon has claimed the life of an 82-year-old motorcyclist, according to a crash report issued by Montana Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred when a pickup truck, attempting to pass a motorcycle, failed to notice the 82-year-old motorcyclist in the left lane. The pickup's trailer collided with the motorcycle's sidecar, running the motorcyclist off the road, resulting in the rider being thrown from the bike and sustaining fatal injuries.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the Montana Highway Patrol reports that alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence and reconstruct the events leading up to the collision.

As the investigation progresses, officials are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.

