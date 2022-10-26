Fentanyl and opioid crisis officially declared in Butte-Silver Bow

A Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis Declaration has been issued for Butte-Silver Bow by Governor Greg Gianforte and Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P Gallagher.

On Tuesday, October 25, Gov. Gianforte and Gallagher signed the crisis declaration. The declaration was developed earlier this month in a meeting held by the governor with the Butte community fentanyl action team.

Chief Executive Gallagher said they will be executing a plan to combat the opioid and fentanyl crisis in the Butte community.

“Our community has always been known for our Can-Do attitude and spirit. It is our hope that what we create will be a model for other communities to follow. I appreciate the support and the governor and his willingness to help in our efforts. We are all in this together,” said Gallagher.

A hard-hitting 6-month social media and advertising campaign sponsored by the Town Pump Foundation is planned to be the first of many strategies to combat the crisis.

The Town Pump Charitable Foundation announced a $100,000 donation to launch of a “shock campaign” to increase awareness within the community. The campaign will include targeted advertisements on YouTube, Hulu, Snapchat, and other platforms. The campaign is scheduled to launch in November.

“The opioid crisis is affecting Butte and communities throughout Montana. A partnership between state and local government is our best hope to change behavior and save lives,” said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, a member of the Butte community fentanyl action team.

In August, Gov. Gianforte, U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Congressman Matt Rosendale, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, along with state and local law enforcement came together to urge the Biden administration to secure the southern border as there were record fentanyl seizures in Montana. This led Gov. Gianforte along with other state officials to launch The American Governors’ Boarder Strike Force which is a collaborative effort among 26 states to improve coordination and communication to combat the trafficking of illegal drugs.

Gov. Gianforte emphasizes the need to hold drug dealers accountable and help individuals find treatment who are struggling with addiction in Montana.

Communities are “stepping up to get the word out that one pill can kill, and we’re proud to stand with them as we work statewide to protect our communities from these deadly drugs,” said Gov. Gianforte.