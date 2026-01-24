Filmmaker to launch new liquor, museum in honor of Butte legend Evel Knievel

BUTTE - Evel Knievel has been gone for nearly 20 years now, but his legacy lives on in a new liquor and a new museum that’s opening in Las Vegas soon. Yes, this Butte native may be gone from the world, but the legend never dies.

“He was more than a man, he was a movement, he was a complete movement. And that’s the inspiration I have in my head every day. Evel’s motto that I really relate to is: Don’t just exist, truly live your life,” Museum co-founder Lathan McKay said during a recent stop in Butte.

The daredevil’s life is being honored in a new museum in Las Vegas, expected to open by April. Filmmaker and museum co-founder Lathan McKay has spent his life documenting Knievel.

“Evel Knievel was always kind of on our shoulder as an inspiration to kind of live your dreams and be an individual. It’s what this museum’s about – inspiring people,” McKay said.

Bill Rundle of Butte was a longtime friend of Knievel.

“You know, sometimes I sit down and look back at your life, and it’s pretty much, I lived a life that others could only dreamt of,” Rundle said.

McKay first opened a smaller Knievel museum in Kansas, but is moving it to a 35,000 square foot facility in Vegas.

“It is going to be absolutely incredible. It’ll be beyond your wildest dreams,” Rundle said.

In March, the McKay plans to return to Butte to launch their new line of Booze called Evel Spirits. Lizzie Mack is co-CEO of the company that launched the brand of Evel Knievel spirits.

She said it’s an honor to represent the legendary daredevil.

“Evel has been and will stay alive in everyone’s consciousness, because he was the creator of extreme sports; he’s timeless,” Mack said.