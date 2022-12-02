Fire destroys Billings sober living facility

BILLINGS - A late-night fire destroyed a Billings sober living housing facility.

A city spokeswoman said Billings firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house at 2024 Green Terrace Dr. around midnight.

The fire spread to a neighboring house but firefighters were able to put it out before it caused any serious damage, spokeswoman Victoria Hill said.

No one was injured.

The sober living facility housed 13 people. Twelve residents made it out safely, Hill said, and the last was at work when the fire broke out.

The residents of the facility are now displaced as the house was destroyed, Hill said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

