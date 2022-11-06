Fire destroys home south of Molt

MOLT – A home was destroyed after an early Thursday morning house fire south of Molt engulfed the structure and threatened outbuildings.

Yellowstone County sheriff’s officials say two people were inside the home at 1801 Lost Trail Road at the time of the blaze but escaped without injury.

A neighbor called in the fire at 7:38 a.m. after seeing smoke from the roadway.

Sheriff’s officials suspect the fire was sparked by an electrical problem, but the cause remains under investigation.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel EMS and the Laurel Fire Department, and the Molt Volunteer Fire Department responded.