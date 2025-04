BUTTE — It's early April, and firefighters in Butte already had to put out a brush fire in town on Monday.

About a half-acre of dry brush burnt in a fire right off the walking trail near Kaw and George streets about 4:40 p.m. Responders quickly put out the fire that was fueled by dry brush and winds, using water and a backhoe to dump dirt on the burning brush.

Firefighters also used hoes to put out hotspots in the field.

The cause is still under investigation.